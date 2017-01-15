Latest News

January 15, 2017 11:04 PM

Pedestrian killed on U.S. 41 in early Sunday morning accident

Herald staff report

BRADENTON

A pedestrian was hit by a car early Sunday morning on U.S. 41 and later died at Blake Medical Center, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Ashley Hasychak, 24, of West Sunbury, Pa., was crossing U.S. 41 near 55th Avenue West shortly before 1 a.m. when she was struck by a 2011 Lincoln Town Car driven by Gary Moses, 54, of Bradenton, according to the release.

FHP has not released who had the right of way or whether Hasychak was in a crosswalk when she was struck. The accident remains under investigation.

