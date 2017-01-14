Search underway for possible suspect in double-homicide

A search for a possible suspect in a double-homicide was underway, according to Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells.
Jessica De Leon Bradenton Herald

Crime

Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla. made a major announcement on Friday that they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and healthy in Walterboro, S.C., after she was kidnapped as a newborn 18 years ago. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said in a press conference that it was recent tips, including Kamiyah’s own suspicions, that led authorities to her, where a DNA matched was made.

National

Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

Nick Stafford paid a sales tax at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lebanon, Va. with nearly 300,000 pennies as a form of protest. Eventually, the DMV's coin counting machine started to jam, and employees had to count the unrolled pennies by hand. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article126342919.html#storylink=cpy

National

Teen hit by cab after driver suffers heart attack

Police say a 13-year-old girl was injured after a man suffered a medical emergency and became unconscious behind the wheel of his car, speeding into her while she stood on a Brooklyn, N.Y. sidewalk. The schoolgirl amazingly survived this impact suffering only a fractured leg.

