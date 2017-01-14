Search underway for possible suspect in double-homicide

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office responded to two victims of an apparent homicide Friday afternoon. The victims are Manatee County residents 27-year-old Lashawna Stevenson-Weeks and 32-year-old Barry Joseph.
"We know of no specific, credible threat directed toward the Inauguration. However, that is only part of the story," said Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. He revealed that at least 700,000 people were expected and that 99 different organizations intended to demonstrate near the area.
Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla. made a major announcement on Friday that they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and healthy in Walterboro, S.C., after she was kidnapped as a newborn 18 years ago. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said in a press conference that it was recent tips, including Kamiyah’s own suspicions, that led authorities to her, where a DNA matched was made.
Nick Stafford paid a sales tax at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lebanon, Va. with nearly 300,000 pennies as a form of protest. Eventually, the DMV's coin counting machine started to jam, and employees had to count the unrolled pennies by hand.
Police say a 13-year-old girl was injured after a man suffered a medical emergency and became unconscious behind the wheel of his car, speeding into her while she stood on a Brooklyn, N.Y. sidewalk. The schoolgirl amazingly survived this impact suffering only a fractured leg.
They were just a little too late. Cuban roofer Dennis Pupo Cruz leaned over the railing and called his sister in Miami to tell her he was stuck on the Mexican-side of the bridge above the Rio Grande River, inches from the U.S. border. Border Patrol agents stopped him or any of the other Cubans from entering into the United States.