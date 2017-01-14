Citizens protest Mosaic Company in downtown Bradenton

About 40 people gathered Saturday in downtown Bradenton to protest the proposed expansion of mining operations in Manatee County.
Tom Alberts Bradenton Herald

Crime

Newborn stolen from hospital 18 years ago found safe

Authorities in Jacksonville, Fla. made a major announcement on Friday that they found Kamiyah Mobley alive and healthy in Walterboro, S.C., after she was kidnapped as a newborn 18 years ago. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said in a press conference that it was recent tips, including Kamiyah’s own suspicions, that led authorities to her, where a DNA matched was made.

National

Sticking it to the DMV, with 5 wheelbarrows of pennies

Nick Stafford paid a sales tax at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lebanon, Va. with nearly 300,000 pennies as a form of protest. Eventually, the DMV's coin counting machine started to jam, and employees had to count the unrolled pennies by hand. Read more here: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/nation-world/national/article126342919.html#storylink=cpy

National

Teen hit by cab after driver suffers heart attack

Police say a 13-year-old girl was injured after a man suffered a medical emergency and became unconscious behind the wheel of his car, speeding into her while she stood on a Brooklyn, N.Y. sidewalk. The schoolgirl amazingly survived this impact suffering only a fractured leg.

Editor's Choice Videos