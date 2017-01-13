Lakewood Ranch High's Guy Virgilio wins 300th career game

Nick Stafford paid a sales tax at the Department of Motor Vehicles in Lebanon, Va. with nearly 300,000 pennies as a form of protest. Eventually, the DMV's coin counting machine started to jam, and employees had to count the unrolled pennies by hand.
Police say a 13-year-old girl was injured after a man suffered a medical emergency and became unconscious behind the wheel of his car, speeding into her while she stood on a Brooklyn, N.Y. sidewalk. The schoolgirl amazingly survived this impact suffering only a fractured leg.
They were just a little too late. Cuban roofer Dennis Pupo Cruz leaned over the railing and called his sister in Miami to tell her he was stuck on the Mexican-side of the bridge above the Rio Grande River, inches from the U.S. border. Border Patrol agents stopped him or any of the other Cubans from entering into the United States.
President Barack Obama ended the "wet foot, dry foot" policy Thursday afternoon, effective immediately. Here are a few of the last Cubans to cross freely under "wet foot, dry foot," which allowed Cubans who entered the U.S. without a visa to pursue residency after one year.
On Aug. 11, 2016, Donald Trump gave his thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' Cuban immigration policy as part of a wide-ranging interview with Miami Herald reporter Patricia Mazzei focused on South Florida issues.