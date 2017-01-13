TSA's top 10 most unusual finds of 2016

Former Bradenton Police Chief Michael Radzilowski, who retired in February 2016 after 13 years as head of the department and 45 years in law enforcement, prepared a rap video in honor of the recent retirement of Sheriff Brad Steube. Radzilowski rapped and danced in the tribute to Steube, who retired last week after serving as Manatee County sheriff since April 2007 and more than 40 years in law enforcement.
Vulture populations in the southeastern United States have increased in recent years, so wildlife experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture at MacDill Air Force Base and the National Wildlife Research Center in Florida are tagging and tracking vulture patterns to help ensure they don't cross paths with aircraft. Hundreds of birds have been tagged and tracked to help minimize the likelihood of accidents around airports.
Dr. Ben Carson, a former Republican presidential candidate and neurosurgeon who does not have government experience, was nominated to be the head of the Secretary Of Housing and Urban Development. During his confirmation hearing, he spoke about coming to understand 'housing insecurity' during his childhood and the larger role that HUD could play in Americans' lives.
Seven Seas Explorer is spaciously intimate, breathlessly elegant and perfectly staffed to offer Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ special brand of all-inclusive luxury. Take a virtual tour inside the world's most luxurious ship.
Polar bear Nora, Samudra the Asian elephant, harbor seals and sea otters romp around in the snow at the Oregon Zoo in Portland. The zoo was closed after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow on the region.
A Jimmy John's restaurant has come under fire after video surfaced on social media showing employees jumping rope with bread dough. Footage taken inside the Jacksonville, Florida restaurant was posted on Snapchat. It appears to show the dough hitting the ground several times as well as employees play with it.The employees involved were fired.