Pablo Vargas discusses his game-winning goal

Lakewood Ranch beats Venice in a battle of two state-ranked boys soccer team behind Vargas' second-half goal. Video by Jason Dill.
Jason Dill Bradenton Herald

Local

Former police chief honors former Sheriff Brad Steube with rap video

Former Bradenton Police Chief Michael Radzilowski, who retired in February 2016 after 13 years as head of the department and 45 years in law enforcement, prepared a rap video in honor of the recent retirement of Sheriff Brad Steube. Radzilowski rapped and danced in the tribute to Steube, who retired last week after serving as Manatee County sheriff since April 2007 and more than 40 years in law enforcement.

National

Air Force and USDA researching vultures, helping them to stay away from aircraft

Vulture populations in the southeastern United States have increased in recent years, so wildlife experts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture at MacDill Air Force Base and the National Wildlife Research Center in Florida are tagging and tracking vulture patterns to help ensure they don't cross paths with aircraft. Hundreds of birds have been tagged and tracked to help minimize the likelihood of accidents around airports.

Florida

Snapchat video shows Jimmy John's workers playing with dough

A Jimmy John's restaurant has come under fire after video surfaced on social media showing employees jumping rope with bread dough. Footage taken inside the Jacksonville, Florida restaurant was posted on Snapchat. It appears to show the dough hitting the ground several times as well as employees play with it.The employees involved were fired.

