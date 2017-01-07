Cold Front Shrinks Crowds at Thunder by the Bay Festival

A cold front, threats of thunderstorms and high winds diminished crowds for a performance by "Diary of an Ozzman," an Ozzy Osbourne tribute band, during the Thunder by the Bay Motorcycle Festival on Saturday afternoon, January 7, 2017 at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch. This is the first year the festival has moved from the downtown Sarasota location, and chilly weather resulted in smaller Saturday crowds.