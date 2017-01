Watch Gabryelle Francois perform her winning Martin Luther King Jr. essay.

Gabryelle Francois, a Southeast High junior, recites her essay as contestants in the annual MLK Essay Contest read their essays to an audience and a panel of judges on Thursday night, January 5, 2017 at the Palmetto Youth Center in Palmetto. Francois took first place in the high school category, a prize that includes a brand new Dell laptop.