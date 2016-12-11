2016 USF Sarasota-Manatee graduation

Lazarus the 2-year-old cat disappeared from his home in Illinois around Thanksgiving and mysteriously turned up in Raleigh, N.C. -- 722 miles away. Roy Finley and two of his children traveled the distance and back in 24 hours this week to retrieve Lazarus, who declined to share details of his adventure.
Miami-Dade police released surveillance video showing a home invader breaking into a Key Biscayne house and tying up a woman inside. Police say the man held the woman at gunpoint and used zip ties to restrain her. The home invader then ransacked the home, looking for valuables.
John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died at 95. Glenn was the oldest person to venture into outer space, at age 77. He also represented Ohio for 24 years in the U.S. Senate. President Barack Obama presented him with a 2011 Medal of Freedom.
Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition?