2016 USF Sarasota-Manatee graduation

Not only students get honors; Professor Jean Kabongo wins Outstanding Professor for third semester in a row. which has never happened before.
Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald

Latest News

Surveillance video shows violent home invasion

Miami-Dade police released surveillance video showing a home invader breaking into a Key Biscayne house and tying up a woman inside. Police say the man held the woman at gunpoint and used zip ties to restrain her. The home invader then ransacked the home, looking for valuables.

National

Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth, died at 95. Glenn was the oldest person to venture into outer space, at age 77. He also represented Ohio for 24 years in the U.S. Senate. President Barack Obama presented him with a 2011 Medal of Freedom.

Editor's Choice Videos