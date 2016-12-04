Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Dec. 4, 2016

John Hunt, out-of-state fugitive warrant, no bond
Patrick E Kane, DWI - damage to property, $500 bond
Olivia Matelau Sauceda, use of deadly weapon, shoplifting, criminal mischief w/ property damage, $1,500 bond
Joseph Francis Kinnan, domestic battery by strangulation, no bond
Nathaniel James Riley, probation violation, no bond
Miguel Angel Ramos Aguilar, operating motor vehicle w/o valid license, probation violation, $1,620 bond
Abel Duarte, battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, possession of controlled substance, $3,500 bond
Felicia Heather Croson, out-of-county warrant, $5,000 bond
Mark Forrest Goodwin, fleeing w/ disregard to safety causing injury or death, reckless driving w/ damage to person/property, $25,000 bond