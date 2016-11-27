Wild West re-enactment delights railroad fans in Parrish

The "Hole in the Wall Gang" train ride on Sunday was hosted by Florida Railroad Museum in Parrish
Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald

National

Police car nearly strikes children during pursuit of stolen vehicle

A group of children were nearly struck when a police chase ended in a crash in a Pennsylvania town. After missing the children, the out-of-control police cruiser hit a minivan that was parked along the street. The police officer who was driving the cruiser was taken to a hospital as a precaution and has been treated and released. The driver of the stolen vehicle got away.

National

21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Obama honored 21 recipients during his last Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony at the White House Tuesday. "Everybody on this stage has touched me in a very powerful, very personal way," Obama said. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elouise Cobell, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Richard Garwin, Bill and Melinda Gates, Frank Gehry, Margaret H. Hamilton, Tom Hanks, Grace Hopper, Michael Jordan, Maya Lin, Lorne Michaels, Newt Minow, Eduardo Pardón, Robert Redford, Diana Ross, Vin Scully, Bruce Springsteen and Cicely Tyson received a medal.

