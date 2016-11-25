Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

When 91-year-old Aliene Cox was told she had to move out of what has been home these past 24 years, she put her hands over ears and began to shake. “She started crying,” her 71-year-old daughter Willie B. Davis said as she sat in her mother’s apartment in Bayside Villas on a recent afternoon. “She took her hands and put them on her ears. Then after that, she just tumbled down farther and farther, so that hurts.”