Palmetto mayor sworn into office

James Robert McClurkin, 61, in prison since age 18 for crimes he says he did not commit, was released Thursday from the Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, S.C. McClurkin was paroled, 43 years after he and another man were convicted of a 1973 murder. The Chester County Sheriff's Office reopened the case, saying their investigation showed the two men were not in Chester when the killing happened.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Russell Vega discussed current trends in intravenous drug use at the monthly meeting of local group No Longer Silent, which works to spread awareness on the local heroin epidemic.