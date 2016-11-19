Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Nov. 19, 2016

Anthony L. Hunt, drug possession, driving while suspended, $3,500 bond
Cierra L. Williams, out-of-county warrant, $2,013 bond
Fuquon C. Butler, burglary, out-of-state warrants, no bond
Curtis L. Brown, drug possession, $1,500 bond
DeWayne M. Bell, drug dealing, $15,500 bond
Jadie H. Hawkins, contempt of court, $5,000 bond
Jason M. Morgan, drug dealing, $50,000 bond
Lance D. Biddle, battery, failure to leave property, $1,000 bond
Michael S. Cook, battery, no bond
Richard Santana-Melchor, driving while suspended subsequent offense, $1,500 bond