Braden River struggles defensively in season-ending loss to Venice

Alan Cobb, a member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team, said most U.S. Hispanics don't have a problem with Trump's plan to build a wall along the Mexico border to hinder illegal immigration.
Fresno Chaffee Zoo’s African lion cub is busy exploring his enclosure, playing with mother Kiki (there are no siblings to play with) and slowly being introduced, behind a protective screen, to his sister Zamaya. The lion cub is the first to be born at the zoo since 1968. A naming contest is underway.