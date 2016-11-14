Children's Guardian Fund helps kids who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect

"You don't put your hands on my flight attendant!" Watch as an American Airlines flight crew tackles and restrains a Lexington, Ky., man after a flight to Charlotte. Michael Kerr is accused of intoxication, disruptive behavior and assault.
The 15th annual Suncoast Food and Wine Festival drew a crowd of a couple of thousand to the Sarasota Polo Club grounds Saturday afternoon to enjoy the food, wine and weather while raising money for charity.
Quarterback Louis Colosimo discusses the road playoff victory, where he completed 14 of 17 passes in a little more than one half of action. Braden River beat Naples Gulf Coast 37-21. Video by Jason Dill.
Elmer Hart, a 93-year-old WWII veteran and Seventh-day Adventist, was an Army medic who served in Okinawa at the same time as Desmond Doss, the pacifist hero of the new movie "Hacksaw Ridge." Hart, like Doss, never carried a weapon.
After the FDA made tobacco-like restrictions on the e-cigarette industry, leaving manufacturers with the choice of paying millions in testing or saying goodbye, Bradenton-based Totally Wicked announced Friday it will close its American doors in two years when regulations call for it.