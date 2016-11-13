400 volunteers make RAM event proceed smoothly

Quarterback Louis Colosimo discusses the road playoff victory, where he completed 14 of 17 passes in a little more than one half of action. Braden River beat Naples Gulf Coast 37-21. Video by Jason Dill.
Elmer Hart, a 93-year-old WWII veteran and Seventh-day Adventist, was an Army medic who served in Okinawa at the same time as Desmond Doss, the pacifist hero of the new movie "Hacksaw Ridge." Hart, like Doss, never carried a weapon.
After the FDA made tobacco-like restrictions on the e-cigarette industry, leaving manufacturers with the choice of paying millions in testing or saying goodbye, Bradenton-based Totally Wicked announced Friday it will close its American doors in two years when regulations call for it.
It has been said that the office of the President of the United States is one of the most stressful jobs imaginable. Cleveland Clinic Wellness expert Dr. Michael Roizen discusses the keys to keeping accelerated aging under control.
Aboard the International Space Station, Expedition 50 Commander Shane Kimbrough of NASA, a retired U.S. Army Colonel, paid tribute to the nation’s veterans in a downlink message Nov. 2 from the orbital outpost. Kimbrough, who is in his second flight into space and who arrived aboard the station Oct. 21 for a four month mission, delivered the message in advance of the nation’s commemoration of armed forces veterans on Veterans Day.
More than 200 protesters carried placards and chanted in the streets of San Luis Obispo, California, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, to voice their unhappiness with the election of Donald Trump. Alisa Piette was among those who said that many fear their views will not be represented in the new administration.