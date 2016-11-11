2016 Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto

Thousands came out to support veterans at the annual Veterans Day Parade in Palmetto. Bradenton Herald Mark Young
Mark Young Bradenton Herald

Politics & Government

Trump, Obama meet for first time at White House

President Obama promised president-elect Donald Trump that his team would help ensure a smooth transition to power: "....we now are going to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed then the country succeeds." Trump said, "I very much look forward to dealing with the President in the future."

National

WWII grandfather attends grandson's graduation from Parris Island

U.S. Marine Pvt. Skylar Martin, left, poses on Nov. 4, 2016, with his grandfather, James Pike, 94, a World War II Marine veteran and a resident of Evansville, Ind. Pike, thanks to the non-profits Honor Flight of Southern Indiana and Honor Flight Savannah, was able to watch his grandson graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.

Editor's Choice Videos