Braden River DE Taylor Upshaw ready for first playoff football game

President Obama promised president-elect Donald Trump that his team would help ensure a smooth transition to power: "....we now are going to do everything we can to help you succeed because if you succeed then the country succeeds." Trump said, "I very much look forward to dealing with the President in the future."
Donald J. Trump pulled off an unexpected victory early on Wednesday morning, becoming the 45th president-elect. Polls were unable to anticipate the large turnout of white, working-class voters in key states.
U.S. Marine Pvt. Skylar Martin, left, poses on Nov. 4, 2016, with his grandfather, James Pike, 94, a World War II Marine veteran and a resident of Evansville, Ind. Pike, thanks to the non-profits Honor Flight of Southern Indiana and Honor Flight Savannah, was able to watch his grandson graduate from Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island.
Joselyn Escobar, 22, is the Miami Culinary Institute’s first deaf student. She, like many of her classmates, is in a working kitchen for the first time. And she faces a unique set of challenges as she hopes to become a chef.
Hillary Clinton's supporters to catch a glimpse of the candidate following her concession speech Wednesday morning. They cheered at the first female major party candidate left the event, where she urged her supporters to have an open mind, but to keep up the fight for what they believe in.