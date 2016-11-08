Campaigning takes place outside Elks Lodge in West Bradenton on Election Day

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett explains the only real issue the county has had on voting day. Commissioner Charles Webb filed a challenge to about 100 Island voters saying that they might not be allowed to vote in his race since they might not live there.
In the past year and a half, American voters have been presented with historic surprises and scandals from their presidential nominees. Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton's promises of "making America great again" and being "stronger together" have paved the 2016 campaign trail to the White House in an unprecedented way. Watch the journey in 4 minutes.
At a Donald Trump rally in Reno, Nev., Secret Service agents rushed him off the stage after an incident in the crowd near the front of the stage. The FBI director told congressional leaders the agency stands by its position earlier this year against recommending charges against Hillary Clinton in connection with her email server.
A squirrel attacked people at a senior-living community in Volusia County, Fla. on Thursday. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released audio from a 911 call placed after the squirrel started biting people.