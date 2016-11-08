Manatee voters are ready for the election to be over

The votes are in: Manatee County is ready for this election to be over.
Half of the county submitted their ballots during the early voting, but hundreds of voters lined up early at the 70 polling locations across the county Tuesday to make sure their voices were heard.
“I’m just happy it’s over already because there’s so much propoganda going on,” said voter Lydia Torres, adding that she did a lot of research.
Torres voted for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday at G.T. Bray because she said she wasn’t a fan of early voting.
“I feel more comfortable doing it the same day,” she said.
At the Manatee River Garden Club, Cathy Runkle cast her ballot for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
“I didn’t vote early because I just don’t trust what’s going to happen to the ballot, so I wanted to wait until the day,” Runkle said.
Voting continues across the county until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
To see where you can vote, visit votemanatee.com.
