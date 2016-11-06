USF Sarasota-Manatee to start an NCAA women's rowing team

The announcement was made that USF is getting women's rowing during Sunday's Brunch on the Bay.
Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald

Florida

Armed crooks smash and shoot through jewelry cases in Miami

Detectives from the Miami-Dade Police Department Robbery Bureau are investigating the robbery of a jewelry booth, Gold R Us, located inside the USA Flea Market on 79th Street in Northwest Miami-Dade. Investigators say that on October 23, 2016, five armed men accosted staff at the jewelry booth. One of the men pointed a rifle at the victims, announced that it was a robbery, and told them to get on the ground. The other robbers used sledge hammers to smash the display cases and removed jewelry. One of them also fired his weapon at a display case. The subjects fled the scene in a waiting white minivan, taking an undetermined amount of cash and jewelry. The minivan was last seen traveling east on NW 79 Street

Politics & Government

Trump and Clinton receive contrasting endorsements just days until election - Election Rewind

At a rally in Miami Donald Trump told supporters they were up in Florida, but he wants them to think like they’re behind. Meanwhile in Chapel Hill, N.C., President Obama commented on how the strange has become accepted as the norm when it comes to Trump. Hillary Clinton and Trump also received starkly different endorsements to match their contrasting campaigns, one from the KKK and the other from entertainment magazine Variety – its first endorsement in its 111-year history.

Politics & Government

David Duke erupts at Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate

Watch a short portion of Wednesday's Louisiana U.S. Senate Debate when former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke interrupts in order to respond to being called a liar during the debate. Protesters surrounded the hall at Dillard University, a historically black university, as the school decided to keep anyone from entering to watch the debate. “It’s a free country, everybody has a right to protest,” said Duke as he entered the hall.

