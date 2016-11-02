Braden River QB Louis Colosimo discusses recent passing success

Braden River QB Louis Colosimo transferred from IMG Academy and has quickly become one of the area's top quarterbacks. Video by Jason Dill.
Jason Dill Bradenton Herald

Politics & Government

Trump and Clinton both tweet that the other is 'unfit to be president' -- Election Rewind

Both candidates tweeted that the other is “unfit to be president” on Tuesday. On the trail, Mike Pence campaigned with Donald Trump in Valley Forge, Pa., calling for the repeal of Obamacare, and criticizing Clinton’s support of the Canadian healthcare system. Former Miss Universe Alicia Machado introduced Clinton in Dade City, Fla., sharing how Trump weight-shamed her. Machado recently became a citizen and will vote for the first time this year.

Latest News

Bradenton's Jeff Cverdlow almost aces himself $100,000

The Callaghan Tire Charity Pro-Am Golf Tournament concluded Tuesday at The Concession Golf Club with a $100,000 shootout awarded to the first person to ace a 150-yard shot. Bradenton's Jeff Cverdlow came the closest. The tournament raises money for cancer research. Video by Jason Dill.

Editor's Choice Videos