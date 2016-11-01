Jones Potato Farm wins state agriculture environmental leadership award

Video shows rescuers digging into the rubble to free a dog that emerged covered in dust and looking dazed but unharmed. The dog was buried alive after a 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck Italy over the weekend.
Pegy Lowry is knitting thousands of infant hats, inspired by the death of her 12-year-old daughter Piper from influenza. Lowry and a handful of friends in Port Orchard are working with the Fight the Flu Foundation to help encourage parents to have their children vaccinated against the flu.
Hillary Clinton tells her supporters in Kent, Ohio that most people have made up their minds about her emails long ago, and says ‘there is no case’ for the latest investigation into emails found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s computer. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. with former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.
President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better."
A judge is ordering the city of Orlando to release audio recordings of the Pulse nightclub gunman talking to police dispatchers and negotiators. Circuit Judge Margaret Schreiber on Monday ordered that calls made by shooter Omar Mateen during the June massacre be made public immediately.
White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest was asked about the FBI's probe into newly discovered emails during a briefing. He said that the Obama administration would "neither defend nor criticize"FBI Director James Comey, but noted that President Obama thinks Comey is a man of "good character and integrity." The president also doesn't believe that Comey intentionally tried to influence or impact the election, according to the press secretary.
Multiple witnesses reported to police that an unknown individual was seen being put into the trunk area of a dark-colored sedan by two men at a mall in Virginia. The incident occurred directly in front of the store around 10:02PM and was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.