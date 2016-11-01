Jones Potato Farm wins state agriculture environmental leadership award

Innovative practices in Parrish area save water and fertilizer, helping the bottom line and the natural world.
James A. Jones Jr. Bradenton Herald

Politics & Government

Clinton claims 'there is no case’ for FBI investigation, Bobby Knight assures ‘no bullsh*t’ in Trump administration - Election Rewind

Hillary Clinton tells her supporters in Kent, Ohio that most people have made up their minds about her emails long ago, and says ‘there is no case’ for the latest investigation into emails found on former congressman Anthony Weiner’s computer. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. with former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight.

Politics & Government

White House on Clinton email investigation: Will neither defend nor criticize FBI director

White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest was asked about the FBI's probe into newly discovered emails during a briefing. He said that the Obama administration would "neither defend nor criticize"FBI Director James Comey, but noted that President Obama thinks Comey is a man of "good character and integrity." The president also doesn't believe that Comey intentionally tried to influence or impact the election, according to the press secretary.

National

Cameras captured suspected kidnapping at mall

Multiple witnesses reported to police that an unknown individual was seen being put into the trunk area of a dark-colored sedan by two men at a mall in Virginia. The incident occurred directly in front of the store around 10:02PM and was captured on the store’s surveillance cameras.

Editor's Choice Videos