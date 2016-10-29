Southeast earns playoff berth with second-half comeback

Donald Trump poked fun at Vice President Joe Biden Thursday in Ohio after hearing that the veep wanted to fight him. Meanwhile, while campaigning for Hillary Clinton in North Carolina, Michelle Obama stated that people claim an election conspiracy actually want something else.
Justice Clarence Thomas had strong words for the current state of American government during an appearance at the Heritage Foundation to celebrate his 25 years on the Supreme Court. “At some point, we are going to have to recognize that we are destroying our institutions,” he said, acknowledging that the Court might also partially be at fault.
The Wichita Police Department offers advice to residents for what to do if they are stopped while carrying a concealed weapon. NAACP President Larry Burks and God Squad representative Pastor "Buck" DeShazer also appear in the video.
Donald Trump participated in the ribbon cutting for Trump International Hotel in Washington D.C. on an already busy Wednesday of campaign events. Hillary Clinton claimed during her rally in Tampa, Florida, that he used undocumented workers to complete the hotel.