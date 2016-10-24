Donald Trump rally in Tampa

3:07 Rubio, Buchanan discuss the present and future of Manatee's heroin epidemic Pause

1:17 We asked early voters: 'What do you think of the election?'

2:20 Teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

0:48 Coast Guard rescues four boaters off the coast of Clearwater

3:38 When ex-NFL player gets out of jail, "we'll be there" says son's grandmother

1:24 Hillary Clinton urging people to vote early: Anything is possible in America

1:08 Eric Trump: people are tired of corruption

0:52 Hillary Clinton to supporters: We can't let the negativity get us down

1:29 Car hits church during Sunday service

1:42 SNL parodies final debate, while Trump vows to sue accusers after election