Donald Trump rally in Tampa

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists four boaters Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, after their boat took on water and capsized 12 miles west of Johns Pass. The helicopter arrived on scene and hoisted all four distressed boaters who were all wearing their life-jackets and clinging to their capsized hull.
Eric Trump talked about Wikileaks, political corruption, the North Carolina GOP firebombing and more during his visit to the Morrison Library with his wife, Lara. "People are tired of this corruption," he said.
A car slammed into Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens during a special Sunday service celebrating the church's 75th anniversary. At least 12 people were injured after being hit by debris.
With only two weekends left until the presidential election, Trump and Clinton kept busy on the campaign trail. In Gettysburg, Pa., Trump vowed to sue the women who accused him of sexual assault. Meanwhile, Saturday Night Live’s Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon performed their version of the final presidential debate.
A chemical leak at an Atchison, Kan. plant on Friday morning was created by an “inadvertent” mixture of sodium hypocholorite and sulfuric acid, city manager Trey Cocking said Friday afternoon. The leak was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday morning, created a dangerous fog and led to a number of evacuations.
Chancellor Lee has cerebral palsy and brain damage, a result of the murder of his mother when he was an unborn baby. Cherica Adams was murdered in 1999 in a conspiracy masterminded by ex-NFL player Rae Carruth. Sixteen years later, Chancellor continues to make progress with his physical therapy.
After Gray and Susan Kimel's son, Douglas "Chip" Kimel III, died from an accidental heroin overdose in North Carolina, they went after answers. The Kimels went up against the state pharmacy and medical boards trying to learn why their son's doctor had prescribed more than the recommended dosage of oxycodone and why Chip's pharmacist continued filling the prescriptions.