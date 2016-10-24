Donald Trump rally in Tampa

Americans of all backgrounds express their support of Donald Trump at a rally in Tampa Tuesday.
myoung@bradenton.com

Local

Coast Guard rescues four boaters off the coast of Clearwater

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoists four boaters Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016, after their boat took on water and capsized 12 miles west of Johns Pass. The helicopter arrived on scene and hoisted all four distressed boaters who were all wearing their life-jackets and clinging to their capsized hull.

Florida

Car hits church during Sunday service

A car slammed into Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church in Miami Gardens during a special Sunday service celebrating the church's 75th anniversary. At least 12 people were injured after being hit by debris.

National

Drone captures chemical plume over Atchison, Kansas

A chemical leak at an Atchison, Kan. plant on Friday morning was created by an “inadvertent” mixture of sodium hypocholorite and sulfuric acid, city manager Trey Cocking said Friday afternoon. The leak was reported shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday morning, created a dangerous fog and led to a number of evacuations.

Editor's Choice Videos