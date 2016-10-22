Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on Oct. 22, 2016

Brandy Clark, probation violations, no bond
Christopher L. Green, drug dealing, $67,500 bond
Christopher M. Niver, DUI, $500 bond
Donward E. Kemp, DUI, $500 bond
Gary L. Turner, drug dealing, driving while suspended, $15,500 bond
Jason R. Hepp, contempt of court, $2,000 bond
Jordan M. Brown, bond forfeiture, $500 bond
Marco V. Escalante-Roblero, operate vehicle without license, $120 bond
Misty M. Roberts, failure to leave property, $500 bond
Nancy Texeira, battery, $500 bond
Nicole J. Simeone, theft, $10,000 bond