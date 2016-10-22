Manatee QB A.J. Colagiovanni discusses throwing six TDs in Friday's win

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump both spoke at the 71st Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner the night after the final debate. Per usual, they didn't fail to include personal jabs at the other in their speeches at the New York dinner that raised money for children in need.
Erin Boyd of Red Boots Design in Bellingham, Washington was watching the final presidential debate Wednesday night, Oct. 19 when she heard Donald Trump call Hillary Clinton “such a nasty woman.” Thinking she could turn the phrase into an empowering slogan, Boyd quickly designed a t-shirt for her screen-printing business and had more than 100 orders by the next morning.
Police have released surveillance video in the attempted robbery and stabbing of a cab driver in Philadelphia. The driver was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for several lacerations. The suspect escaped on foot.
A Granbury, Texas police officer performed CPR on a 3-year-old on October 12, 2016, saving the boy's life in the parking lot of a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant. Dashcam video captured the moment Granbury police officer Chase Miller saved the toddler's life.
James Naismith’s original rules of basketball, written in 1891, are displayed at the University of Kansas' DeBruce Center. Though many of the founding rules do not apply to today’s game, the 13th and final one comes close: “The side making the most goals in that time shall be declared the winners.” KU alumnus and television journalist Bill Kurtis reads the rules.
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued an American Bald Eagle who flew into a Jeep on Florida's Turnpike on Tuesday, October 18, 2016. The eagle struck the windshield and was stunned. Florida Highway trooper, Julio Velez, rescued the eagle and placed him in his patrol car and called animal rescue. The eagle is recovering at the Birds Of Prey Center in Maitland, Florida.