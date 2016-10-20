Sarasota deputies explain what to expect during a traffic stop

A small team of Central Division Detectives is credited with identifying and charging approximately 31 people in connection with the violence that broke out in Charlotte last month after the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott. Hear them explain how they made the cases.
Clelia Turbeville, a babysitter who works from home, on Wednesday returned to her flooded Socastee house for the third time since the Hurricane Matthew flood to grab a few things for her mother. Turbeville doesn't have flood insurance, and she's not sure how she feels about the loss. "You know what, I really don’t even know," she said. "It really hasn’t hit me yet."
Miami Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Joseph Zahralban explains how a scaffolding platform fell from the top of the Echo Brickell construction site. Six people were wounded, four were hospitalized and one of the hospitalized victims died of a "cardiac incident."
A close-up look at Forbidden Farms' marijuana growing operation in Shelton and the processing facility on the Tacoma Tideflats in Washington. Owned by the Balduff brothers Garrett and Taylor, the premium producer even supplies cannabis connoisseur Willie Nelson.
President Obama says Donald Trump needs to stop whining about a rigged election, and Trump continues his #DraintheSwamp pledge, announcing he will push for term limits on all members of Congress. Meanwhile, Mike Pence visits the firebombed GOP office in Hillsborough, N.C. and calls it an "act of political terrorism."
Vivid Learning Systems teamed up with Pasco, Wash., police Sgt. Scott Warren to deliver a special message about the "crazy clown craze" in the U.S. Several reports and threats of people in creepy clown costumes flooded social media through October. The video includes recommendations on how to stay safe during trick-or-treating toward the end of the month.