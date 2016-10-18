Students learn first-hand what it's like to drive drunk

John-Paul Plewa leaves his Rosewood Drive home by kayak to begin his commute to work. More than a week after Hurricane Matthew first hit the area, some residents have managed to stay in their homes despite ongoing flooding.
Maya Isom and Natalie Robson helped Lakewood Ranch return to the Class 3A state tournament on Monday at Venice's Capri Isles Golf Club. The Mustangs won their second straight region title, which means a second straight state tournament berth. Video by Jason Dill.
Melanie Trump says the 2005 hot mic tape revealed Trump and Billy Bush talking like two teenage boys who 'should behave better,' but that the whole leak was organized from the opposition against her husband. And in his job interview training with Stephen Colbert, President Obama endorses his preferred snack.
More than a week after Hurricane Matthew first hit the area, floodwaters continue to rise in some parts of South Carolina, encroaching further into homes in the Rosewood Drive neighborhood near Socastee Landing. Brian and Michael Rogers try to salvage items a few memories, moving items from their parents’ garage to the back porch.
The official second trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story dropped during Good Morning America on October 13, 2016. In the trailer, Jyn Erso leads a group of unlikely heroes to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story arrives in theaters December 16, 2016.