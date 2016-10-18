Parrish baker to throw huge dinner for Bradenton's homeless

Maya Isom and Natalie Robson helped Lakewood Ranch return to the Class 3A state tournament on Monday at Venice's Capri Isles Golf Club. The Mustangs won their second straight region title, which means a second straight state tournament berth. Video by Jason Dill.
Melanie Trump says the 2005 hot mic tape revealed Trump and Billy Bush talking like two teenage boys who 'should behave better,' but that the whole leak was organized from the opposition against her husband. And in his job interview training with Stephen Colbert, President Obama endorses his preferred snack.
More than a week after Hurricane Matthew first hit the area, floodwaters continue to rise in some parts of South Carolina, encroaching further into homes in the Rosewood Drive neighborhood near Socastee Landing. Brian and Michael Rogers try to salvage items a few memories, moving items from their parents’ garage to the back porch.
Steven Hull, president of Mason Dixon Services, LLC located in Maryland, provided this drone footage shot on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, of a neighborhood on Hilton Head Island of trees toppled by Hurricane Matthew. The company, which specializes in stabilizing structures after storm damage, stresses that homeowners should make sure they work with licensed contractors. Hull says they've mainly been dealing with downed trees working in the Bluffton, Hilton Head area since last Wednesday.
The TreeHouse Wildlife Center in Dow, Illinois released a bald eagle at the Audubon Center at the Riverlands in West Alton, Missouri to honor St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.
Passers-by rushed to save a driver trapped in a burning car after a crash near Palm Bay, Florida, on Sunday. The car caught fire after crashing over an embankment, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. Officers and several passers-by formed a human chain to rescue the driver and pull him to safety. The driver, who the police said became “combative” during the extraction, was treated for minor injuries. This video shows the dramatic rescue.
The Orange County Republican Party headquarters was firebombed overnight Saturday and graffiti was spray-painted nearby in an attack that the GOP called “political terrorism.” NC GOP leader Dallas Woodhouse says a Molotov cocktail was thrown through the window of the Hillsborough offices.