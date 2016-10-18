Parrish baker to throw huge dinner for Bradenton's homeless

Brion Bennett, locally known as Cake King Bennett, is putting on 'Spreading Love and Hope' on Nov. 5 in the clubhouse of Bradenton Village
Richard Dymond Bradenton Herald

Drone footage of neighborhood on Hilton Head after Hurricane Matthew

Steven Hull, president of Mason Dixon Services, LLC located in Maryland, provided this drone footage shot on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, of a neighborhood on Hilton Head Island of trees toppled by Hurricane Matthew. The company, which specializes in stabilizing structures after storm damage, stresses that homeowners should make sure they work with licensed contractors. Hull says they've mainly been dealing with downed trees working in the Bluffton, Hilton Head area since last Wednesday.

Florida

Police, bystanders pull man from burning car

Passers-by rushed to save a driver trapped in a burning car after a crash near Palm Bay, Florida, on Sunday. The car caught fire after crashing over an embankment, according to the Palm Bay Police Department. Officers and several passers-by formed a human chain to rescue the driver and pull him to safety. The driver, who the police said became “combative” during the extraction, was treated for minor injuries. This video shows the dramatic rescue.

