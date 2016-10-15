Braden River comes up short at Venice in instant football classic

The Pirates fell short 42-35 and face a must-win next week at Palmetto to avoid missing the playoffs. Video by Jason Dill.
Jason Dill Bradenton Herald

National

Watch as playful polar bear cub plunges into ice bath

Nora, a 10-month-old polar bear cub, rolls around in a kiddie pool filled with ice. Oregon Zoo keepers gave her the ice bath to help her adjust during her temporary, 30-day quarantine period. She will soon join another polar bear, Tasul, in the zoo's regular polar bear habitat.

Editor's Choice Videos