Annual car, motorcycle show raises money for Flight to North Pole

President Obama received a Hurricane Matthew update on Friday morning and said, "we've seen some significant damage in portions of South Florida, I think the bigger concern at this point is not just hurricane-force winds, but storm surge." He also encouraged people in four states expected to be impacted by the storm to listen to their local officials.
Big waves lapped against the shore of Jensen Beach as Hurricane Matthew approached Florida's east coast in the early hours of Friday. Forecasters warned the Category 4 storm could bring a storm surge and winds of up 120 mph to coastal communities in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
An emergency animal shelter at Fort Valley State University will serve as the temporary home of 68 animals evacuated from the Oatland Island Education Center in Savannah, Georgia. The evacuation was in direct response to the expected path of Hurricane Matthew.
First Lady Michelle Obama joins students and sponsors from across the country to harvest the White House Kitchen Garden for her final time as First Lady of the United States. Special guests included chef José Andrés, singer-songwriter Ashanti, Sesame Street's Elmo and Rosita.
Miami-Dade Detective Marjorie Eloi holds a press conference after police investigated a car accident on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016 on West Flagler Street and Northwest 57th Avenue. Two vehicles, a police 2010 Dodge Charger and a 2007 Audi A4, were involved in the incident.