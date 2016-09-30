Third-annual female vets retreat underway in Parrish

Campaigning in Bedford N.H., Donald Trump claimed that voters don't like Hillary Clinton and that Bernie Sanders "sold out to the devil." Hillary Clinton said that divisive, hateful comments broke her heart in Des Moines, Iowa.
Enrique Ortiz Lugo, 11, always wanted to be a police officer. Earlier this month, that goal was cut short when he died on Sept 3. Ortiz was the stepson of Doral police chaplain Monserrate Burgos. Days later, Doral police deemed Ortiz an honorary police officer and held a ceremony with honors at a Miami funeral home.
Rob Greenfield is an activist whose primary focus is combatting food waste and worldwide hunger. He started an unusual experiment in which he planned, for 30 days, to wear every single piece of trash that he created over that period. Greenfield draped large plastic garbage bags over his clothing to deposit trash into throughout the course of his day. To learn more go to http://robgreenfield.tv
A charter boat captain on Hilton Head Island hauled in a 13-foot, 1,000-pound tiger shark about two miles off the north end of the island on Sept. 28, 2016. Captain Chip Michalove, of Outcast Sport Fishing, and crew tagged and released the shark, Michalove said Wednesday afternoon. He also took a "fin clipping" for DNA to give to scientists, he added.
The Atlantic Ocean is eroding parts of North Topsail Beach by about five feet per year. The town of 800 residents is running out of cash and solutions in its efforts to protect its north shore. Whose job is to save this popular North Carolina tourist destination?
For Terri Schofield being a balloon pilot isn't a job, it's a passion. The Oregon native has been flying for 26 years with her husband Greg as her crew chief and they have traveled across the country flying their balloon Simpatico. This is their first time at the Great Prosser Balloon Rally.