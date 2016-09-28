The Swordfish Grill & Tiki Bar employees and friends raised more than $20,000 for Feeding Empty Little Tummies on Sept. 13

A man was caught on camera when he sucker punched a woman after the two argued and exchanged obscene gestures inside a Venice market, California market. Witnesses tried to stop the man as he walked away, but he managed to escape their grip and he ran away from the scene.
The day after the debate presidential candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton hit the campaign trail. Trump met with Hispanic students at a townhall at Miami-Dade College in Florida while Clinton rallied in Raleigh, North Carolina. Katy Perry, a Clinton supporter, released a special election video with Funny or Die.
Three Braden River High School students and football players who helped those affected by floodwaters during Tropical Storm Hermine were honored by Superintendent Diana Greene at a Manatee County School Board meeting on Sept. 27.
On September 26, 2016, The Charlotte Observer gathered 21 mostly undecided North Carolina voters to watch the first presidential debate. After it ended, political reporters Tim Funk and David Lightman led a discussion streamed in real time via Facebook live. Here is what happened.