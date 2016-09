Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez among three killed in boating accident

1:04 Video shows scene of Marlins' José Fernández boat crash Pause

0:34 Drone footage of 370-foot-tower imploding

2:44 Evolution of a Game: Arnold Palmer

1:35 Trump calls school choice 'new civil rights issue,' 'West Wing' stumps for Hillary Clinton - Election Rewind

1:37 Bradenton man's 'Glock fishing' video goes viral on YouTube

0:42 Red tide in Manatee and Sarasota counties has tourists 'irritated'

1:38 The Miami Marlins mourn loss of Jose Fernandez

0:46 Authorities tow in boat Jose Fernandez was aboard when killed

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

1:47 Miami Marlins fan talks about the death of Jose Fernandez