Bradenton Marauders championship celebrated by city council

Pittsburgh Pirates Florida director of operations celebrates the Bradenton Marauders Florida State League championship with the city council.
Mark Young Bradenton Herald

Graphic content: Video shows gunfight inside of gun store

Video that captured the fatal shooting inside a Shawnee gun store last year was played publicly for the first time Monday as one of the men charged in the case sought to show he acted in self-defense. This pool video was shown during a hearing in Johnson County District Court. Video contains no audio.

First U.S. mission to sample an asteroid blasts off

The Atlas V rocket lifted off at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Space Launch Complex 41 on a mission to send NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. It is the first U.S. mission to sample an asteroid, retrieve at least two ounces of surface material and return it to Earth for study, according to NASA.

