Bradenton officials hear latest proposals to develop grocery store site

The Atlas V rocket lifted off at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station's Space Launch Complex 41 on a mission to send NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. It is the first U.S. mission to sample an asteroid, retrieve at least two ounces of surface material and return it to Earth for study, according to NASA.
Vice President Joe Biden visited Charlotte on Sept. 12, 2016 and spoke at Central Piedmont Community College. He stressed the importance of the American middle class and supporting them with affordable access to community college and other educational opportunities.
United Nations Refugee Agency Special Envoy Angelina Jolie Pitt met with Syrian refugee families in Jordan on September 9, just days ahead of this year’s UN General Assembly. During her visit she urged world leaders to put “the fundamental root causes of the Syria conflict…at the center of the discussion” at the UN meeting on September 15.
On Monday, Donald Trump called for Hillary Clinton to retract her statement about half of his supporters being a "basket of deplorables" but refrained from saying much about her falling ill. He told Fox and Friends that he hopes she gets well soon.
Miami Dolphins players Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, Jelani Jenkins and Kenny Stills protested during the national anthem during a game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Cameron Wake shares his thoughts on the situation.
Pamela Reed talks about her late husband who, although wasn't a first responder in New York, worked as a firefighter at West Manatee Fire Rescue. She has attended every first responder 9/11 memorial in Bradenton.
A crowd of more than 2,500 honored the nearly 3,000 victims of 9/11 by attending "Standing With Our Fallen," a 9/11 fifteen year commemoration held at Patriot Plaza at Sarasota National Cemetery Sunday night.