Federal prosecutors pleased with verdict

Federal prosecutors said they were pleased with the outcome as a crime ring of six men from Manatee County now face up to life in prison.
Florida

Bear cub visits sheriff’s office

A video uploaded to the Facebook page of the Placer County Sheriff's Office shows a small bear that appears to respond to a shouted order not to knock over a garbage can. The video is described as taking place at a sheriff's office in North Lake Tahoe, California, where bear visits are a regular occurrence.

National

Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild

After nearly three months of treatment, recovery and rehabilitation at the UCDavis veterinary hospital and California Raptor Center, volunteers released this bald eagle back into the wild in Modoc County, near where it was found. The bird had a fractured wing and its lower beak was fractured on both sides. The team did not expect the bird to be released and believed it would be a good captive bird for educational purposes at the center. But the bald eagle proved rallied. Thanks to donors of the CRC who cover the costs of medical care and to the dedicated team of volunteers who assisted at all stages.

National

Firefighters revive cat after house fire

Firefighters with Ames Fire Department in Iowa were filmed reviving a cat that had been rescued from the basement of a house on fire. According to the fire department, the cat, named Cleo, was still being treated for respiratory problems but had regained full neurological function.

Health News

What is a virtual colonoscopy?

Virtual colonoscopy is a minimally invasive alternative to conventional colonoscopy (endoscopy) that screens the colon and rectum for polyps and early cancer before symptoms occur. Karen Horton, M.D., professor and interim chair of Radiology at Johns Hopkins Medicine, discusses what is involved in the procedure, how to prepare and the benefits of virtual colonoscopy over conventional colonoscopy.

