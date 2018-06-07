'Siesta Key' stars seen filming at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton

It's almost official.
MTV's hit unscripted show "Siesta Key" will very likely be returning for another season.
Producers couldn't confirm that a new season is "officially" coming or when it will air, but cast members were seen filming new scenes on Thursday night at Motorworks Brewing in Bradenton at 1014 9th St. W.
While people may think it will be the show's third season, it's actually its second, cast members will tell you. Season 1A and 1B premiered in 2017.
In the scene, Canvas, one of the newer stars, sits with an unidentified brunette who may or may not be a new cast member in the next season. The two were filmed at a table in the outside area of the brewery before moving inside due to rain.
You can catch full episodes of the show's first season on MTV.com.
Comments