Siesta Key reality TV star Alex Kompothecras took 9-year-old Trey Anderson out fishing on Sunday to celebrate after the boy finished several rounds of chemotherapy.
TV

Boy, 9, finishes chemotherapy, fishes with ‘Siesta Key’ star

By Samantha Putterman

sputterman@bradenton.com

November 27, 2017 11:06 AM

UPDATED November 27, 2017 11:49 AM

SARASOTA

Alex Kompothecras, star of the “Siesta Key” MTV reality series, took a 9-year-old boy fishing on Sunday to celebrate the boy’s completion of several rounds of chemotherapy.

Kompothecras posted a picture on Instagram of him and Trey Anderson holding up a fish.

“Celebrating with nine-year-old Trey the completion of a chemotherapy period! It was a dream of his to come fishing with me,” he wrote in the post.

Kompothecras, son of the wealthy chiropractor known as 1-800-ASK-GARY, has been involved in a Florida Fish and Wildlife investigation after videos came out showing a shark being dragged behind a boat and another being shot with a handgun. Kompothecras’ role in the animal abuse has not been confirmed and the shark-dragging case has been handed over to the state attorney’s offices in Manatee and Hillsborough counties.

But Anderson’s family commented on the social media post, thanking the reality star for taking Trey out on the boat.

“A HUGE thank you from our family to yours for making unforgettable memories with Trey & Shane. Forever grateful.”

Samantha Putterman: 941-745-7027, @samputterman

