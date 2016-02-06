Green Bridge between Bradenton and Palmetto abuzz with spectactors for Bradenton Area River Regatta

MANATEE -- Mother Nature was not in the friendliest of moods for Saturday's second annual Bradenton Area River Regatta, but diehard racing fans found a little cold and rain opened prime viewing spots on the Green Bridge.
"Last year we couldn't even get on the bridge it was so packed," said Laura Dalesio, who along with husband, David, was busy taking video of race organizers lining up the Formula 2 Powerboat Super League Series boats
for the first race of the day. The powerboat competition was later cut short by weather-related conditions.
"We came later in the day last year and took one look at the bridge and didn't even try," said David Dalesio. "We tried something different this year by coming earlier, but it looks like the rain is keeping a lot of people away anyway."
The couple was able to slip away from their race viewing area to enjoy some time at the Riverwalk activities without fear of being unable to find another spot on the bridge. Early estimates put the spectator population on the bridge at less than half of last year's 30,000.
The decision to put the HydroCross Jet Ski races and stunt shows off the Palmetto fishing pier this year was a factor in keeping the overall crowd a little lighter.
Organizers responded to last year's bridge concerns by adding a refreshment station at the top and a portable bathroom roughly every half mile.
Laura Dalesio said she was hoping for a few more as she and David were stationed between the portable restrooms. She saw the one at the bottom of the bridge on the Bradenton side, but gazed toward the peak not knowing if one was on the other side.
Jokingly, she said: "Not sure I want to take the chance of going that way."
Like the Dalesios, most people braving the cooler, wetter conditions were in good spirits, happy some people opted to stay away, which gave them easy access to the racing.
"We love all things racing," said David Dalesio. "We're adventurous people and love life. It's something fun to do and we wouldn't miss it."
