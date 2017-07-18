Improper food labeling, no chlorine in dish machine leads to complaint against hibachi restaurant

A little-known duty of restaurant inspectors? Assuring the public isn’t fed halibut when they think they’re getting flounder.
That’s one violation inspectors found during a July 7 inspection at Hibachi Buffet of Bradenton, 3616 First St.
Per the report: “Identity of food or food product misrepresented. Per operator, product on buffet advertised as Flounder. No Flounder invoices on site. Product labeled on box states Halibut.” The restaurant was also cited for using chlorine sanitizer measured at 0 parts-per-million in the dish machine.
Other violations at other Manatee County restaurants last week included:
▪ Inspectors filed a complaint against The Doctor’s Office, 5312 Holmes Blvd., Holmes Beach, after they found no proof of state-required training for the craft cocktail bar’s employees. The establishment was also cited for the same violation in April. The report doesn’t specify when, but inspectors will return to check back.
▪ When inspectors returned to Kite’s Corner, 817 14th St. W. Suite B, on July 7, they recorded several violations that were found during an inspection on the previous day. The violations included improper food cooling and not having a food service manager on duty while four or more employees were engaged in food handling. Inspectors will return for a follow-up visit.
