McDonald’s now delivers through UberEATS. But will the app ask: Want fries with that?

2:54 Federal officials discuss Manatee County crime ring case Pause

11:45 Sarasota Sheriff details an 18-year employee accused of attempted murder

1:16 Anti-Trump protesters organize outside of Rep. Vern Buchanan's Bradenton office

1:16 "He's going to hear from us." Trump protestors gather in Sarasota

2:13 Four years after Pat Mullins mysteriously died, Jill Mullins moves on yet holds on

1:04 Bishop punched in face during Mass

0:58 A 'No Swim Advisory' has been posted for Palma Sola South Beach

2:06 Surveillance video from gas station where couple overdosed

1:38 Opioid epidemic 'critical, critical problem' for Florida