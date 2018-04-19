Allman Brothers Band fan reacts to Gregg Allman's passing

Santa Fe, New Mexico, resident Denny O'Connor describes the mixed emotions he felt visiting the Allman Brothers museum after the passing of Gregg Allman.
Stanley Dunlap
Dashcam video captures moment house explodes

National

Dashcam video captures moment house explodes

A couple and two Hurst, Texas, police officers were injured April 7, 2018 when a car crashed into the side of a house, causing an explosion. The explosion was captured by Hurst officer Travis Hiser's police dashcam.