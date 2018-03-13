Movie News & Reviews

List of DVD release dates for March 13 and beyond

Tribune News Service

March 13, 2018 04:00 AM

Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:

MARCH

13: Justice League

13: Ferdinand

13: The Shape of Water

13: I, Tonya

13: The Disaster Artist

13: Call Me by Your Name

13: Children Of The Corn: Runaway

13: Fear The Walking Dead – Season 3

13: Into The Badlands – Season 2

13: Kendra on Top: Season 6

13: Kickboxer Retaliation

13: Knightfall – Season 1

13: Lego DC Super Heroes: The Flash

13: Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures Season 2

13: Major Crimes: The Complete Sixth Season

13: The Good Fight: Season One

13: The Handmaid's Tale: Season 1

20: Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

20: Pitch Perfect 3

20: Downsizing

20: Archer: Season 8

20: Small Town Crime

20: The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

27: Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi

27: Last Men in Aleppo

27: Acts Of Violence

27: Legion Season 1

27: Mr. Robot: Season 3

27: The Americans Season 5

27: The Last Movie Star

