An interview with the Zombie King, George A. Romero

FILE - In this Sept. 12, 2009, file photo, director George Romero poses with some fans dressed as zombies after accepting a special award during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Romero, whose classic "Night of the Living Dead" and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries and who saw his flesh-devouring undead spawn countless imitators, remakes and homages, has died. He was 77. Romero died Sunday, July 16, 2017, following a battle with lung cancer, said his family in a statement provided by his manager Chris Roe. Darren Calabrese AP