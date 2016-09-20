'Blair Witch' review: Doesn't understand less is more

In 1999, the original "The Blair Witch Project" was hailed as the first "viral" movie, creating the found-footage genre of films to which this "Blair Witch" sequel belongs. But unlike its predecessor, "Blair Witch," doesn't have the luxury of convincing people that what they're watching actually happened, relying instead on the gimmick of new technology and new people rather than capturing the slow-burning dread of the original.
WHAT HAPPENS?
James (James Allen McCune), the brother of one of the Blair Witch's original victims, happens upon online video of what he thinks is his long-lost sister in the witch's house. He drags his three friends and the couple who uploaded the footage back into the witch's woods, because that's the logical thing to do. The new witch hunters are decked out with a DSLR, Bluetooth-esque ear-mounted cameras with GPS and a drone (because 2016, obviously). Despite all this dope gear, all hell breaks loose - if you couldn't guess - and the six have to fight their way out of the forest before the titular witch claims them.
WHAT'S GOOD?
Director Adam Wingard isn't breaking any cinematic ground here - which is fine because that's not why anyone goes to see a remake/reboot horror movie anyway - but it is a good time, if your definition of a good time is feeling tense for an hour and a half and having a mini panic attack every time a character turns around. The scares can be kind of predictable: "Oh, it's been quiet for 10 seconds? Time to insert a loud noise." But you'll be scared nonetheless. Also, one of James' buddies, Peter (Brandon Scott), finds a way to add a dash of humanizing laughs into the film even as their situation is rapidly deteriorating around him.
WHAT'S BAD?
Given that we've had 17 years of found-footage horror movies between the original and this installment, everything feels tired. Sure, they have more cameras and more people (double the bodies of the first), but the new gimmicks that accompany them aren't enough to make you forget that this film will go the exact same way of every other found-footage horror flick since 1999. What made the original so good was the complete lack of context for what was happening in the woods and the absence of knowing what the villain looked like - "Blair Witch" suffers from expanding on an already-told story and filling in the blanks that the original intentionally left, well, blank.
FINAL VERDICT
You'll jump at least twice, even if you know the scares are coming.
---
'BLAIR WITCH'
1.5 stars (out of four)
