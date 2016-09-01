Movie capsules: Sept. 1-7

New releases
The Light Between Oceans
☆☆1/2
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are a married couple living on a remote island in Australia after World War I in this adaptation of M. L. Stedman’s best-selling novel. Rated PG-13.
Mechanic: Resurrection
Not reviewed. Living under cover in Brazil, master assassin Arthur Bishop (Jason Statham) springs back into action after an old enemy (Sam Hazeldine) kidnaps the woman (Jessica Alba) he loves. Rated R.
Morgan
☆☆☆
Luke Scott (son of Ridley) makes his directorial debut with this horror thriller about a corporate consultant (Kate Mara) who must decide whether to pull the plug on an artificial-intelligence creature that has become sentient. Rated R.
The 9th Life of Louis Drax
Not reviewed. Jamie Dornan is a psychologist pulled into the fantasy world of the 9-year-old boy (Aiden Longworth) he’s treating. Rated R.
Returning
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie
☆☆
Edina (Jennifer Saunders) and Patsy (Joanna Lumley) take their boozy act to the big screen, where they cause a major incident at a fashion show and are forced to flee to the French Riviera. Rated R.
Anthropoid
Jamie Dornan and Cillian Murphy star in this fact-based war drama about a secret mission to kill a high-ranking Nazi officer. Rated R.
Bad Moms
☆☆
Three overworked, underappreciated mothers (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn) decide to treat themselves to a little fun. Written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore, who also wrote “The Hangover”, so you know what’s in store. Rated R.
The BFG
☆☆☆
Steven Spielberg reunites with his “E.T.” screenwriter, the late Melissa Mathison, for this adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fable about a little girl (Ruby Barnhill) and a big friendly giant (Mark Rylance). Rated PG.
Cafe Society
☆☆
Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart, Steve Carell and Parker Posey co-star in the latest comedy from writer-director Woody Allen, this one set within the 1930s Hollywood studio industry. Rated PG-13.
Central Intelligence
☆☆
A CIA agent (Dwayne Johnson) lures his former high school buddy (Kevin Hart) into a dangerous mission. Hilarious hijinks ensue. Rated PG-13.
Don’t Breathe
☆☆☆1/2
A group of thieves break into the home of a blind man (Stephen Lang), thinking he'll be easy prey. Think again! Rated R.
Florence Foster Jenkins
☆
Meryl Streep is the 1940s New York socialite preparing to perform at Carnegie Hall because no one — not even her husband (Hugh Grant) — has the heart to tell her that her singing is horrible. Rated PG-13.
Ghostbusters
☆☆☆
Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones are on the hunt for paranormal activity in this remake of the 1984 comedy classic. Rated PG-13.
Hands of Stone
☆☆1/2
Edgar Ramirez is Roberto Duran and Robert DeNiro is his trainer in this biopic of the famed boxing champion. Rated R.
Ice Age: Collision Course
☆
You know, just like the previous 78 “Ice Age” movies. Rated PG.
Jason Bourne
After sitting out 2012’s “The Bourne Legacy”, Matt Damon and director Paul Greengrass return to the franchise they made famous. Having recovered his memory at the end of “The Bourne Ultimatum”, the no-longer-amnesiac super-agent wants answers, dammit. There will be punching. Rated PG-13.
The Jungle Book
☆☆☆
Jon Favreau directs this live-action adaptation of Rudyard Kipling’s novel, starring Neel Sethi as Mowgli and Bill Murray, Ben Kingsley, Idris Elba and Scarlett Johansson providing the voices for computer-generated beasties. There may be singing. Rated PG.
The Legend of Tarzan
☆☆
After spending time in the civilized world, a domesticated Lord Greystoke (Alexander Skarsgard) returns to Africa for a visit with his wife Jane (Margot Robbie) and ends up having to resort to his old vine-swinging ways. Rated PG-13.
Lights Out
☆☆☆
Director David F. Sandberg expands his creepy 2013 short film into feature length. Teresa Palmer stars as a woman who is being stalked by a creature she can only see when the lights are out. We’re scared already. Rated PG-13.
Nerve
Emma Roberts is a high school senior who starts playing a dangerous online game of truth or dare. Rated PG-13.
Nine Lives
☆
Kevin Spacey stars as a workaholic billionaire who is trapped inside the body of the family cat. No, seriously, that’s what the movie is about. Rated PG.
Pete’s Dragon
☆☆
Bryce Dallas Howard, Wes Bentley and Robert Redford co-star in Walt Disney’s live-action adaptation of the feature-length cartoon about an orphaned boy and his unusual best friend. Rated PG.
Sausage Party
☆☆1/2
Seth Rogen, Kristen Wiig, Salma Hayek and James Franco provide the voices for this extremely rude cartoon about one sausage’s quest to find his proper place in a supermarket aisle. Rated R.
The Secret Life of Pets
☆☆ 1/2
Louis CK, Kevin Hart and Albert Brooks provide the voices for this animated comedy about the trouble cats and dogs get into when their owners aren’t home. Rated PG.
Southside With You
☆☆☆
Inspired by Barack and Michelle Obama’s first date, Southside With You recounts the eventful summer day in 1989 when a charming young law associate named Barack Obama (Parker Sawyers) tries to woo reluctant attorney Michelle Robinson (Tika Sumpter) during a daylong date.
Star Trek Beyond
☆☆☆
Justin Lin (“Fast Five”) takes over from director J.J. Abrams (serving as producer only this time) in the further adventures of the U.S.S. Enterprise and its crew (Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Simon Pegg, Zoe Saldana and Anton Yelchin). Rated PG-13.
Suicide Squad
☆ 1/2
Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie and Jai Courtney are among the DC Comics supervillains who are offered clemency if they carry out a secret mission. Because bad guys are people too.
