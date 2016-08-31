Things to do: Sept. 1-7

Fairs, festivals & more
Art After 5
Enjoy Art After 5 exploring the Museum of Art’s permanent and special exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Ca’ d’Zan is not open for viewing during Art After 5, except on select dates in November and December. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota. $10. 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 5-8 p.m. Thursdays.
Ringling Underground
Enjoy live music and art in the Museum of Art Courtyard. This event features an eclectic mix of local and regional bands. Up-and-coming artists will be displaying their work in the Museum of Art Courtyard. Select galleries will be open until 11 p.m. $10, free for college students with valid ID. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 8 p.m. Sept. 1.
Music on Main
Main Street at Lakewood Ranch will host a Music on Main concert featuring music by Ocean Road Band. Beer, wine and food sales will benefit Selah Freedom. Bring chairs and blankets. There will be rides and activities for kids. No coolers allowed. Dogs on short leashes are permitted. Admission is free. 941-907-9243 or lakewoodranch.com/mainstreet. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2.
SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival
Bringing more than a dozen new murals and vibrant special events to our City of the Arts, the SHINE St. Petersburg Mural Festival showcases colorful and inspiring public murals by a diverse group of artists from around the world. Various locations in downtown St. Petersburg. shineonstpete.com. Sept. 1-10.
Village of the Arts monthly art walk
Stroll Bradenton’s acclaimed artist colony featuring 30 galleries, studios, bakeries, healing arts, specialty shops, all nestled in colorful 1920 cottages, and three five-star restaurants serving delectable foods. Music by Dino at Fun Girl Art, 6-9 p.m. Sept. 2. Village of the Arts, 1113 12th St. W., Bradenton, villageofthearts.com. 6-9:30 p.m. June 3 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 2-3.
HD at the Opera House
The 2016 season of “HD at the Opera House” series will include weekly live presentations of ballet and theater from some of the world’s most famous venues. “L’histoire de Manon,” Paris Opera Ballet, Sept. 4; “The Merchant of Venice,” Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, Sept. 11. Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota. $18 Sarasota Opera subscribers, $20 general admission. 941-328-1300 or sarasotaopera.org. All showings are at 1:30 p.m.
Tampa Theatre Annual Summer Classic Movie Series
The 25th anniversary of the Summer Classic Movie Series is composed of films celebrating landmark anniversaries and will feature the following line-up: “The Wizard of Oz” Sept. 4, “Gone with the Wind” Sept. 11, “Casablanca” Sept. 18. Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa, 813-274-8981 or tampatheatre.org. $8-$10. All movie times are 3 p.m.
9/11 Commemoration exhibit
“And Then There Was Quiet; New York After 9/11,” part documentary photography and part art installation, the exhibit, created by Sarasota artist Dave Gordon, provides a unique look at the 9/11 tragedy by focusing on intimate moments. An opening reception will be 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 7, and a remembrance will be 1-3 p.m. Sept. 10. The event are free and open to the public. Manatee Central Library, 1301 Barcarrota Blvd. W., Bradenton, 941-748-4501 or mymanatee.org/library. Aug. 30-Sept. 30.
Bingo
American Legion Post 24
Bingo. Public welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489. 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays and 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays.
Casa Loma Mobile Home Park Clubhouse
Bingo. Licensed food vendor available. 105 52nd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-761-7788. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m.Wednesdays.
Fairlane Acres
Bingo. 819 49th Ave. Terr. W., Bradenton, 941-739-5365. 6:15 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m., Tuesdays (doors lock at 6 p.m.).
Pictown Estates
Bingo. Free snacks at half time. 1201 50th Plaza W., Bradenton, 941-758-1160. 7 p.m., doors 6 p.m., Mondays.
Whispering Palms Mobile Home Park
Bingo. Snacks available. 1219 51st Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-1557. 6 p.m., doors 4:30 p.m. Sundays.
Dances
Adults Social Dance Club
Dance party, featuring live band plus a DJ, is open to the public. Optional free group dance lessons are offered. YMCA, 1075 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota (corner of Bahia Vista Street). $10, includes snacks. 941-756-8303 or 941-807-2226. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Bella Danza Dance and Ballroom
Friday beginner group lessons 6 p.m., Latin class 7 p.m., dnace social 8-9:30 p.m. Additional classes are offered. 5917 Manatee Ave. W., Suite 305, Bradenton. $10. 941-465-1031 or belladanzaballroom.com.
Bradenton Woman’s Club
Dance, featuring live music, is open to the public. Singles are welcome. BYOB, sodas available. Smoke-free facility. Proceeds will benefit renovation of the clubhouse, built in 1921. 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. $8. 941-773-0177 or bradentonwomansclub.com. 8-11 p.m., lessons 7-8 p.m. Fridays.
West Coast Woman’s Club of Manatee County
Let’s Dance!, a monthly social dance with optional dance lessons at no additional charge. Music will be provided by Ellsworth and Company. Light snacks will be provided. Water and sodas are available for purchase. BYOB. H2U, 6670 Cortez Road, Bradenton. $8. 941-447-8238. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 10.
Farmers markets
Central Sarasota Farmers Market
The Central Sarasota Farmers Market features locally grown fresh produce, local artisan products, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Florida House Learning Center, 4454 S. Beneva Road, Sarasota, 941-677-0078 or centralsarasotafarmersmarket.com. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Sarasota farmers market
Fresh produce, plants, coffee, crafts, food and more. Lemon Avenue at the intersection of Main Street, Sarasota, 941-951-2656. 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays.
Social clubs
American Legion Kirby Stewart Post 24
Lunch is served 11-2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 11-4 p.m. Saturdays. Dinner, varied menu, 5-7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays. Bingo 6-8 p.m., Tuesdays. Ladies Auxiliary sponsored Bingo 1-3 p.m., wings-and-things 5-7 p.m., karaoke with Franky Allen 7-10 p.m. Wednesdays. Dancing and live music 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Foxhole Lounge: hot dogs, pretzels and pizza 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m., dancing and live music by Bob Dewart Band with Eddie Tobin on piano 2-5 p.m. Sundays; $6. Smoke free. The public is welcome. 2000 75th St. W., Bradenton, 941-794-3489 or americanlegionpost24.com.
American Legion Post 312
Queen of Hearts drawing, 7 p.m. Monday; bar poker, 6 p.m. Wednesday; Wings and strings, 6-9 p.m. first and third Thursday; dinner 5-7 p.m. and music 6-10 p.m. Fridays; music 2-6 p.m. Saturdays; and $6 all-you-can-eat breakfast 8 a.m.-11 a.m. Sundays. 1610 67th Ave. E., Oneco, 941-758-6616.
American Legion Post 325
Tacos and dart tournament, Tuesdays. Karaoke, 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Music, 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. Feather Your Nest 1-3 p.m., hot dogs, Sundays. 3420 U.S. 301, Ellenton, 941-981-3819.
AmVets Post 301
Sunday bar bingo and wings 5-7 p.m. Open daily at 10 a.m. 2443 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-722-0393.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 18
Enjoy dinner with music starting at 5:30 p.m. Fridays. Bar Bingo 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Karaoke 7-10 p.m. third Sunday each month. Service office hours 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays. 111 63rd Ave. E., Bradenton, 941-755-5425.
Bradenton Elks Lodge Post 1511
The Lodge will host an Endless Summer Weekend Sept. 3-5. A Taste of the Caribbean with pulled pork, dirty rice and cole slaw 4-8 p.m. Sept. 3, $12. Lobster Fest featuring a whole lobster, corn on the cob, potatoes, slaw 4-8 p.m. Sept. 4, $20. Music by Tim Chandler 6-10 p.m. Sept. 4. Old-fashioned Labor Day Picnic with brats, hamburgers and hot dogs, 1-5 p.m. Sept. 5 with Tim Chandler at the tiki bar. All events are open to the public. 2511 75th St. W., Bradenton. 941-792-1511.
Fraternal Order of Eagles Chapter 3171
Breakfast, 8:30-11 a.m., Feather Your Nest 2-5 p.m., “Party in the Pavilion” with music 4-7 p.m. Sundays; breakfast $7. Tacos and more 4-7 p.m., bar poker 5-7 p.m. Mondays. Various mini meals $5, 4-6 p.m. Tuesdays. A weekly varied menu dinner is served 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays. Fun night 5-7:30 p.m., music 6-9 p.m., Thursdays. Family fish fry 5-7 p.m., Feather Your Nest 7-9 p.m., Fridays; Fish $7, Steak $10. Bar Poker 3-5 p.m. Saturdays. 5831 15th St. E., Bradenton, 941-756-2113.
Marine Corps League Desoto Detachment 588
All past and present military personnel and their guests are welcome to the Bunker Bar for fellowship, camaraderie, entertainment, and refreshments. Bar hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 5225 26th St. W., Bradenton, 941-301-4598.
North Manatee American Legion Post 309
Lunch is served 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays-Sundays. Bingo, 4-7 p.m. Thursdays. Bar poker, 1:30-3:30 p.m. Fridays. Feather your nest 1-3 p.m. Saturdays. 2419 Bayshore Road, Palmetto, 941-722-8689.
VFW Post 2488
Lunch, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Fridays. Karaoke with Bob Dunn, 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Fish fry, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays. 810 Sixth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-9588.
VFW Post 9226
All-you-can-eat breakfast 8-11 a.m. every first and third Sunday of the month, Bar poker at 4:30 p.m. Sundays; $1 hotdogs. Ladies Auxiliary Feather Your Nest, 4:30-6:30 p.m., progressive jackpot, Mondays; $1 hot dogs. Queen of Hearts, 7 p.m. Wednesdays; $1 hot dogs. The public is welcome. 3511 12th St. E., Ellenton, 941-729-8535.
VFW Palma Sola Post 10141
Breakfast, 9 a.m.-noon, bar poker 4 p.m. Sundays. Monday night dinner, 5-7 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, brats 4-6:30 p.m., bingo 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. The public is welcome to all dinners and events. 5105 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-794-6394.
Coming soon
Operation KidSafe Regional Child Safety Days
Gettel Hyundai of Lakewood Ranch will host Operation KidSafe Regional Child Safety Days. Operation KidSafe captures your child’s picture and fingerprints using a digital video capture device, digital ink-less fingerprint capture device and specialized software. The data is assembled and a quality 8.5 x 11 printout will be given to the parent, which can be used to provide to law enforcement anywhere in the world to instantly aid in an investigation. No database or records of children will be retained. The only record of the visit will go home with the parent for safekeeping. The event will feature lots of family fun and activities. No charge. Gettel Hyundai of Lakewood Ranch, 5921 SR 64, Bradenton, 941-405-1424 or gettelhyundaioflakewood.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 9 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 10.
India Fest 2016
The Gujarati Association of Manasota and the Indian American Association are inviting the public in celebrating the history and culture of India at the 2016 India Fest featuring shopping, food and a cultural program 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., a yoga presentation at 2:30 p.m., and interactive Indian dance at 3 p.m. The hall exhibits and food vendors are open noon-8 p.m. $3, children ages 4 and younger are admitted free. Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Blvd., Palmetto, 941-524-6545 or manasotaindiafest.com. noon-4:30 p.m. and 2:30-7 p.m. Sept. 10.
St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk
The Waterfront Arts District, Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, and the Warehouse Arts District become one arts destination for the St. Petersburg Second Saturday ArtWalk featuring over 40 galleries and studios premiere new works, with artists and demonstrations on-site. Free ArtWalk trolleys encompass the arts districts. Free parking is available in various areas. The event is free and open to the public. Various locations in downtown St. Petersburg, st.peteartsalliance.org. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 10.
Art and a Movie: Rambo
In Art and a Movie, “Rambo” will be shown in celebration of The Ringling’s expanded galleries devoted to Asian art. Seating is limited. $5, free for members. The John and Mable Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10.
Florida Railroad Museum
The Florida Railroad Museum will offer an interactive Wild West train ride with the U.S. Marshall Service who will try to prevent an attempted train robbery by the Hole in the Head Gang. $12-$16, no charge for grandparents. 12210 83rd St. E., Parrish, 941-776-0906 or frrm.org. 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sept. 10-11.
Annual Manasota 9/11 Remembrance Ride and Family Day
The two-day event will begin with Family Day, Sept. 10, featuring police, fire, ambulance, The American Red Cross and The Blood Mobile noon-3 p.m. with demonstration for the kids, a free child ID program, and live music noon-10 p.m. with Andy Pursell, Donavan and Kim Betts and the Gable Creek Band. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. All motorcyclists are encouraged to come out and support the Ride Day, Sept. 11, beginning with registration 8-11 a.m. The ride leaves immediately after a memorial and special guest speakers. Live music by Shyster and Whiskey Blind. Food and beverages will be available for purchase until 6 p.m. Ride fee: $15, includes lunch. All events take place at Fraternal Order of Police Hall, 3600 Circus Blvd., Sarasota, 941-807-2522 or facebook.com/manasota911remembranceride. noon-10 p.m. Sept. 10, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sept. 11.
Tribute to Heroes’ Memorial Service
In remembrance of those lost the Manatee County Fire Chiefs Association invites the public to a Tribute to Heroes Memorial Service. Emergency Services Memorial, Riverwalk, 400 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. 8:30 a.m. Sept. 11.
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night”
“Live from downtown, it’s Friday Night” featuring live performances by Sarasota’s premier entertainers and performing arts organizations and enjoy shopping at a unique mix of boutiques, galleries, and salons. Businesses will be open with extended hours. Towles Court, Sarasota. Admission is free. 941-366-7040 or DSAsarasota.com. 6-9 p.m. Sept. 16.
Ghost Spirit and Orb Walks
Bunker Hill Vineyard will host “Spirit and Orb Walks.” Guests must arrive by 6 p.m. for a 30-minute indoctrination and discussion of the night’s walk and activities. Guests are asked to bring cameras with a night flash, EVP recorders, EMF recorders, digital temperature recorders, and extra batteries. The “Spirit & Orb Walks” will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. and will last until 8 p.m. Reservations are required and are limited to 18 years of age or older. Bunker Hill Vineyards and Winery, 8905 Bunker Hill Road, Duette. $10. 941-776-0418 or bunkerhillvine@aol.com. 6:30 p.m. Sept. 17.
Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20
TCM presents the following classic movies: “Dr. Strangelove,” (1964) 2 p.m. Sept. 18, 7 p.m. Sept. 21. “The Shining,” 2 p.m. Oct. 23, 7 p.m. Oct. 26. “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” 2 p.m. Nov. 27, 7 p.m. Nov. 30. “From Here to Eternity,” 2 p.m. Dec. 11, 7 p.m. Dec. 14. $7.50-$18. The Metropolitan Opera line-up is: “Tristan and Isolde,” noon Oct. 8, encore performance Oct. 12. “Don Giovanni,” Oct. 22, encore performance Oct. 22. “L’Amour de Loin,” Dec. 10, encore performance Dec. 21. “Nabucco,” Jan. 7, encore performance Jan. 11. Unless otherwise noted, all performances are at 12:55 p.m., all encore performances are 6:30 p.m. $7.50-$18. The Bolshoi Ballet in HD line-up: “The Golden Age,” Oct. 16. “The Bright Stream,” Nov. 6. “The Nutcracker,” Dec. 18. “The Sleeping Beaty,” Jan. 22. “Swan Lake,” Feb. 5. “A Contemporary Evening,” March 19. “A Hero of our Time,” April 9. All Bolshoi Ballet tickets are $14-$16. Carmike Cinema Royal Palm 20, 2507 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton, carmike.com.
Van Wezel Friday Fest
Van Wezel will host its yearly free outdoor summertime concert series with the Dr. Dave Band Sept. 23. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall bayside lawn, 777 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, 941-953-3368 or vanwezel.org. All performances are 5-9 p.m.
Museum Day Live
The Ringling will open its doors to all venues free of charge as part of Smithsonian magazine’s annual Museum Day Live. John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, 5401 Bay Shore Road, Sarasota, 941-359-5700 or ringling.org. All day Sept. 24.
Saturday Night Rocks
Del Couch Music Education Foundation and Drug-Free Manatee will host “Saturday Night Rocks,” a monthly teen-only event with live music, pizza, and fun. The goals of the event is to provide a safe place for teens to support their favorite local musicians. The monthly concerts will feature musicians from the Foundation. The event is free for all teens aged 14 and up. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-545-4379. 7-10 p.m. Sept. 24.
Comments